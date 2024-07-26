Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis man convicted of child solicitation after 2-day trial

Christopher Scott Busch. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on Friday was convicted of child solicitation after being arrested in a Johnson County sting operation in April 2023.

After a two-day trial, a Johnson County jury found Christopher Scott Busch, of Indianapolis, guilty of child solicitation, a level 4 Felony.

Busch was one of several individuals arrested as part of an undercover child solicitation operation organized by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Franklin Police Department.

During the trial, officers from both departments testified that Busch offered via text messaging to engage in sex acts with a girl he believed was under the age of 16. They arrested Busch when he traveled to a specific location with the intent of meeting her. 

Busch faces up to 12 years in prison, and will be placed on the sex offender registry, which is required by law. His sentencing is set for Aug. 22, 2024.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Semi driver killed in hit-and-run...
Indiana News /
IU students and staff react...
Local News /
Latin Night lights up downtown...
Multicultural News /
Damages to college athletes to...
Sports /
Lucky Daye stops in Indy...
All Indiana /
Indy Shorts Film Fest presents...
News /
Let Them Talk: Local Group...
News /
American Idol Alum set to...
All Indiana /