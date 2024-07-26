Indianapolis man convicted of child solicitation after 2-day trial

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on Friday was convicted of child solicitation after being arrested in a Johnson County sting operation in April 2023.

After a two-day trial, a Johnson County jury found Christopher Scott Busch, of Indianapolis, guilty of child solicitation, a level 4 Felony.

Busch was one of several individuals arrested as part of an undercover child solicitation operation organized by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Franklin Police Department.

During the trial, officers from both departments testified that Busch offered via text messaging to engage in sex acts with a girl he believed was under the age of 16. They arrested Busch when he traveled to a specific location with the intent of meeting her.

Busch faces up to 12 years in prison, and will be placed on the sex offender registry, which is required by law. His sentencing is set for Aug. 22, 2024.