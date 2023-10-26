Indianapolis man convicted of killing woman in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was convicted Wednesday for his role in the January 2021 shooting death of a woman and attempted murder of another, according to the Marion County Prosecuotor’s Office.

Marcus Minor was convicted of murder and attempted murder after a three-day jury trial.

Minor was originally charged with murder for the shooting death of Austin Smith but was found not guilty on that charge.

On Jan. 12, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3900 block of North Pasadena Street.

Officers located Melissa Smith dead at the home, and another woman, who was wounded, managed to call 911 in a bedroom.

A 2-year-old was located on the bed next to the woman unharmed.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the injured woman who arrived at the home with her 2-year-old. As they entered the home, she saw Minor and Smith arguing and pleaded with Minor not to hurt anyone.

Minor then shot and killed Smith and critically injured the other woman. Police say phone records placed Minor at the scene at the time of the shooting.