Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man convicted of murdering partner sentenced to 55 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 55 years for a March 2021 shooting where he killed his partner, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Marco Pacheco-Aleman shot and killed Karen Castro-Martinez, who was 23-years-old at the time.

On March 13, 2021 Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court on reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found Castro-Martinez with a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness saw Pacheco-Aleman arguing with Castro-Martinez before shooting her. The witness said Castro-Martinez said she did not want to die.

Soon after, Pacheco-Aleman was seen fleeing the scene with the couple’s child in the vehicle. The child was later found at a family member’s residence.

The next day, Pacheco-Aleman was found asleep in his car in Floyd County. He was later arrested for murder.

When arresting him, police found a bullet in his pocket that matched the bullet used to kill Castro-Martinez.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement that their “thoughts and support remain with the child who mourns the loss of their mother.”