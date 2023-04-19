Indianapolis man convicted of November 2020 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Steven Boykin has been convicted of a November 2020 murder.

Boykin was also found guilty of the felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2020, IMPD was dispatched to a gas station on East 42nd Street on reports of a person shot.

Police arrived to the scene and located a male with gunshot wounds. The man told officers that his mother Mia Harrison was in danger and his cousin Steven was the person that shot him.

Police investigated and discovered that the man was shot at a residence that he shared with his mother. The man jumped out of a window and drove to a gas station for help.

Officers arrived at the residence on East 30th Place and heard multiple gunshots coming from the apartment. SWAT was dispatched to the scene and took Boykin into custody.

Police served a search warrant and entered the residence, where they found Harrison and the family’s dog Bluego dead from gunshot wounds. Police matched the cartridge casings in the residence to the gun found on Boykin at the time of his arrest.

Boykin has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and killing of a domestic animal.