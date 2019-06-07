Indianapolis man convicted of uncle’s 2017 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of killing his uncle in 2017 has now been convicted of the crime, according to Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry.

Larry Spivey, of Indianapolis, was convicted for the murder of his uncle, Albert Ford, after a two-day jury trial.

On Dec. 20, 2017, officers were called to the 4100 block of Newburgh Avenue where they found Albert Ford, 50, dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police Spivey was involved in an argument with Ford in the front yard of the home. According to witnesses, Ford turned his back to Spivey during the argument and Spivey shot him and then walked away from the scene.

Spivey was arrested in Chicago two days later.

A sentencing hearing for Spivey has been scheduled for June 28.