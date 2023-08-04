Indianapolis man drives himself to jail after police pursue in Muncie, Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man drove himself to jail Friday morning after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through Muncie, Indiana State Police says.

At 3 a.m., Sergeant Nick Albrecht was patrolling the Muncie area when he received a report of a vehicle with a stolen registration near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hackley Street. Albrecht located a red 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer and verified that the registration was stolen, a news release said.

After initiating a traffic stop, the driver, 44-year-old Joshua Little, led Albrecht on a short pursuit and stopped his car in front of the Delaware County Justice Center.

Police say a high-risk traffic stop was conducted, and Little was taken to the Deleware County Justice Center.

Little was preliminarily charged with the following:

Resisting Law Enforcement, a level 6 Felony.

Theft, a class A Misdemeanor.

Driving while suspended – prior, a class A Misdemeanor.

According to ISP, Little also had three active arrest warrants for dealing, possession of methamphetamine, and auto theft.