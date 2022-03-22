Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man faces charges for setting a dog on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say an Indianapolis man set his dog on fire because he couldn’t stop it from biting him.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Dustin Mitchell for torturing and mutilating an animal.

On March 15, an officer with Indianapolis Animal Care Services was dispatched on the report of an animal inside an empty building.

The officer arrived to find a brown male pit bull with burns on it’s face and various parts of the body inside a bathroom.

The dog was transported to Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

The next day, the dog died while in custody.

The investigation continued through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department..

On Sunday, three tips were sent to Crime Stoppers stating Dustin Mitchell was the owner of the dog.

Court documents state Mitchell during an IMPD interview did admit to setting the dog on fire but denied locking it inside the building.

After Mitchell’s arrest, he was taken to jail.

Online court records indicate Mitchell is in court Wednesday afternoon for an initial hearing.