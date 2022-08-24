Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man faces more prison time for possessing gun while on parole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on parole faces prison time after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

Parole agents searched the home of Bradford Jensen, 50, in Indianapolis on Oct. 28. Police say they found a loaded handgun. Jensen was arrested and later confessed to investigators that the firearm was in fact his, according to court documents.

Jensen has a criminal history going back over 30 years, and has 10 felony convictions including domestic battery, stalking, conspiracy to commit burglary, and two prior convictions for possession of a firearm. He was on parole after serving eight years in prison for possession of a firearm, court documents say.

Jensen pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm on Tuesday, and was sentenced to over two years in federal prison. He was also ordered to spend two years on probation following his release.