Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man faces rape charges involving adult entertainment club workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is charged with rape in courts in Marion County, the Indianapolis federal district, and Philadelphia in cases involving women who arrived home after work at adult entertainment clubs.

Police arrested Kevin Bennett, 28, on Saturday outside a strip mall on the city’s northeast side. DNA and fingerprints have matched Bennett to the rapes, police say.

The federal charges say Bennett was arrested after leaving Royal Fish and Chicken restaurant on East 38th Street at Mitthoeffer Road with carryout, getting into a silver Chrysler Aspen, and parking at a nearby strip mall outside the United Wireless store. He was arrested based on warrants from Philadelphia.

Agents say they found him with two guns, 44 grams of meth, a $6,300 bracelet reportedly taken during a robbery in Mississippi — the price tag and UPC code were still attached — and more than $14,000 in cash.

Bennett was convicted of armed robbery in a 2011 case; upon his release in November 2019, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

In Indianapolis, Bennett was charged Monday in Marion Superior Court 31 with three counts of rape in relation to an April 2 case. He also was charged in the same case with kidnapping with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, and battery with a deadly weapon. The woman in the case had just been dropped off at home by a friend after finishing work at an adult entertainment club on the east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found her bleeding from the back of her head. She told police she’d been hit several times in the back of the head with a silver revolver, dragged down stairs, and sexually assaulted in an apartment building’s restroom.

Police in Philadelphia have been investigating Bennett for a number of crimes including three rapes from May 15-18. A district attorney told Philadelphia news media said that in every case but one, Bennett allegedly followed women home from their work at gentleman’s clubs in Philadelphia.

Police in Tennessee told WSMV-TV that Bennett in April forced his way into the apartment of a adult entertainer in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville. Police think Bennett hit her in the head with his gun, tied her up, brutally sexually assaulted her, and, before he ran away, robbed her.

Bennett also could be tied to cases in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, authorities have said.

Pennsylvania authorities said Bennett could be tied to incidents in as many as eight states.