Indianapolis man facing 35 felonies for series of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they’ve linked an Indianapolis man to a series of armed robberies. He’s now facing nearly three dozen felony charges in the case.

Jovonni Sanders, 26, is believed to be behind ten robberies committed between Dec. 5, 2021 and March 8, 2022.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a SWAT team took Sanders into custody on April 1 in the 8300 block of Michigan Road. Formal charges were filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 28.

IMPD says they’ve connected Sanders to these robberies:

Shell gas station at 2960 S. Meridian St. on Dec. 5, 2021

Speedway gas station at 5345 S. East St. on Dec. 5, 2021

21st Amendment Wine and Spirits at 3939 S. Keystone Ave. on Dec. 6, 2021

Speedway gas station at 401 Kentucky Ave. on Dec. 26, 2021

Shell gas station at 7020 McFarland Boulevard on Dec. 26, 2021

Village Pantry at 1415 W. 86th St. on Jan. 2, 2022

Dollar General at 6908 Madison Ave. on Jan. 17, 2022

Super Tacos at 7853 N. Michigan Road on Jan. 20, 2022

Circle K at 6402 W. 10th St. on March 5, 2022

Dollar Tree at 3489 W. 86th St. on March 8, 2022

Charges against Sanders include robbery, armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Sanders has an initial court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.