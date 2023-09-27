Indianapolis man found guilty for 2021 murder of 18-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Derice Wilson has been convicted of Murder for the August 2021 shooting death of Michael Simmons. Wilson was also found guilty of Carrying a Handgun without a License.

The jury returned the guilty verdict after 45 minutes of deliberation.

On Aug. 10, 2021, IMPD officers were dispatched to a gas station on the city’s west side on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle. Simmons was transported to the hospital, where he died the next day.

During the investigation, detectives obtained security video from the gas station that captured the shooting. Wilson can be seen on the video exiting a vehicle and walking over to Simmons’ vehicle. The two are seen talking, and Wilson fires shots at him. Wilson then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Wilson was later arrested by Florida deputies and U.S. Marshals, and extradited back to Indianapolis.

“The immediate efforts in seeking assistance from the community allowed law enforcement to quickly identify the defendant,” Prosecutor Mears said. “Through security footage and tips from the community, IMPD and multiple law enforcement agencies were able to work together to locate and bring the suspect back to Indianapolis to face charges, leading to today’s resolution.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Yashika Clowers, who drove Wilson away from the crime scene and later to Florida where he was taken into custody, was charged and pleaded guilty to Assisting a Criminal, a felony. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 26.