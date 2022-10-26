Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man gets 25 years in federal prison for 6 armed robberies in 6 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after a six-week armed robbery spree that involved six robberies, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Devonte Bailey, 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court papers say that on Oct. 6, 2018, Bailey approached four men who were standing inside the garage of an Indianapolis residence and asked for directions. Bailey left the garage, only to return a few minutes later with a gun. He demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle and their cell phones, then drove off in a stolen vehicle.

The next day, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded to a report of shots fired near the scene of the robbery. The officer arrived and saw Bailey sitting in the stolen vehicle. When the officer approached, Bailey sped away, court papers say.

The officer initiated a pursuit that ended at an apartment building. Court papers say Bailey got out of the vehicle, went into an apartment, and then ran out of the rear of the building. A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a 9mm handgun.

Nearly a month later, on Nov. 1, 2018, Bailey used a gun to rob a Dollar Tree on High School Road on the city’s northwest side.

According to court docs, Bailey went into the Dollar Tree, went to the check-out counter, displayed a gun, and demanded money. The cashier ran from the register and Bailey left the store without any money.

Later that day, Bailey went to a Circle K on Lafayette Road on the city’s northwest side. Bailey grabbed a bag of Doritos chips and went to the check-out counter.

He displayed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes from the cashier, who complied with his demand.

On Nov. 7, 2018, Bailey robbed the same Circle K store. He walked behind the counter and removed money from the register and took several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store.

On Nov. 16, 2018, Bailey entered a building that housed a Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell on Georgetown Road.

Bailey displayed a gun and then told an employee to open the safe. He took the money and then fled the restaurant.

On Nov. 22, 2018, Bailey went returned to the Circle K on Lafayette Road for a third time. He again displayed a gun and demanded money from the cash register, prosecutors say.

The employee agreed and Bailey drove away in a stolen vehicle and hit a tree.

Police responded to the scene and arrested Bailey. He was taken to a police station for questioning and admitted to the robberies.