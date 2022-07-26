Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man gets 4 1/2 years in prison for being a felon with a firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He’s been identified as Broden Burgess, 37, of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a Kroger grocery store on the 100 block of East 86th Street on Sep. 21, 2020. When they arrived, they found Burgess with a Ruger 9mm pistol in his sweatshirt pocket.

Police say Burgess cannot carry firearms due to multiple felony convictions including theft and strangulation. Police say he also has a misdemeanor conviction for domestic battery after knocking his ex-girlfriend to the ground and choking her.