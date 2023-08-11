Indianapolis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing stolen handgun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kyree Bryce Harris, 25, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty of illegally possessing a firearm as an armed career criminal following a 2-day trial in May 2023.

According to court documents and evidence introduced at trail, on the morning of June 17, 2022, IMPD officers were called to Ethel Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the Twenty Fifth Street Baptist church all night. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Harris asleep in the vehicle with a handgun tucked next to his leg, between the driver’s seat and center console. The gun had previously been reported stolen.

On scene and at trail, Harris admitted he carried the gun for protection.

Because Harris was a convicted, federal law prohibited him from possessing firearms. His felony convictions stemmed from a string of six armed robberies of Indianapolis-area convenience stores and Family Dollar stores that he committed in January 2017, for which he was also convicted federally.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers, Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Columbus Field Division, and Randal Taylor, Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, made the announcement.

“Armed career criminals like this defendant fuel the gun violence plaguing too many of our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Six prior convictions for armed robbery were not enough to disarm this criminal, but the serious sentence imposed here will protect the public from the danger he poses. I commend the officers who intervened and helped ensure that this defendant was held accountable for his actions.”

Harris was ordered to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 5 years following his release from federal prison, and he is ordered to pay a $200 fine.