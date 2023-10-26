Indianapolis man sentenced 62 years for murdering girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 62 years Wednesday for the murder of his girlfriend in 2021.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Alsham Laster has been sentenced to 62 years with 60 years to be served in prison and two years suspended for the July 2021 killing of his girlfriend Latisha Burnett. Laster was convicted of murder after a two-day jury trial earlier this month.

On July 12, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation at a residence on Luett Avenue on the city’s west side. After arriving to the location, officers located Burnett dead in a bedroom with three gunshot wounds. The original 911 call was linked to Laster’s phone number.

Laster was confirmed to be the owner of the residence, and neighbors stated they had not seen Burnett since the week prior. Laster was eventually located driving a vehicle registered to Burnett. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and detectives located blood-stained sweatpants and Laster’s work equipment.

A digital forensics report on Laster’s phone showed an image of Burnett taken two days before the 911 call. Burnett is pictured on the floor, wearing the same clothing as when she was discovered by law enforcement.

Prosecutor Mears issued the following statement after Laster’s conviction on Oct. 4:

“This is a devastating instance of domestic violence, and we are proud to have secured justice for Ms. Burnett’s loved ones in the wake of her tragic death,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “It is crucial that we as a community speak up and take action when the signs of an abusive relationship are present.”

