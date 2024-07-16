Indianapolis man sentenced for April 2023 crash that killed 2

An Indianapolis man will spend the next two decades behind bars for a drunk driving crash that killed two people in April 2023. Anthony Edwards pleaded guilty last month to two counts of causing death while intoxicated. (Provided photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend the next two decades behind bars for a drunk driving crash that on the city’s east side that killed two people in April 2023.

Anthony Edwards pleaded guilty last month to two counts of causing death while intoxicated.

Edwards was sentenced Monday to twenty years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under the terms of the plea agreement.

According to prosecutors, Edwards was intoxicated when he drove his truck through a red light at the intersection of 10th Street and Arlington Avenue and struck a northbound Nissan on April 2, 2023.

The Nissan went through the intersection and crashed into a nearby smoke shop. The crash killed two people inside the Nissan — Adam Valencia and Angelina Chavez.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Edwards’ truck was speeding and swerved around at least one car before it ran the red light and hit the Nissan.

Data pulled from the truck’s computer showed that it was traveling at 70 mph one second before the crash, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8. At a half second before the crash, the truck was traveling at 67 mph. The speed limit on that section of 10th Street is 35 mph.