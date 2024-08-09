Search
Indianapolis man sentenced for pointing firearm at driver

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced for pointing a firearm at another driver in March 2023, according to a news release on Thursday.

On Aug. 2, Jeremy Haskett was sentenced to a year and a half in prison after a Johnson County jury convicted him of pointing a firearm (a level 6 felony). The jury convicted Haskett on May 14, 2024. The sentence was suspended to probation.

Haskett pointed a gun at another driver in March 2023 near the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Line Road. At trial, the victim and another witness unrelated to either party both testified about Haskett’s actions.

“This is another example of out of county miscreants endangering the lives and safety of our citizens,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “We can’t have people driving through our community waving guns around and pointing them at people just because they’re having a temper tantrum.”

