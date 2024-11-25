35-year-old gets 78-year sentence for fatal shooting over narcotics dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 35-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to 78 years in prison after a dispute over narcotics money led the habitual criminal to fire a gun and commit murder, according to a court document.

David Ice was arrested for his alleged involvement in the homicide reported just after 10:20 p.m. June 3, 2022, at a house in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. The arrest of Ice was made less than five hours after the shooting was reported, IMPD said.

Darryl Ransom, 44, was found shot dead in the house by his son and his son’s girlfriend, according to an IMPD captain at the crime scene.

The prosecutor’s office says Ransom’s son told detectives that he was upstairs when he heard his father talking with someone. He said he went downstairs and saw a man wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants talking with his father. After going back upstairs, he heard Ransom and the suspect begin to argue, before hearing several gunshots.

In addition to being found guilty of murder in October, Ice received an extended sentence for using a firearm and being a habitual offender, the prosecutor’s office said.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement issued Monday, “Minor conflicts leading to fatal and senseless deaths are becoming too common in our city. The defendant’s choice to use a firearm to intimidate and ultimately take a life over a frivolous disagreement was as abhorrent then as it is now. Today, were able to enhance the defendant’s sentence and we are proud to have achieved justice for Mr. Ransom and his son, who tragically heard his father being shot and killed.”