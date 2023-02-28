Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years for armed robberies of seven businesses in eight days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 42-year-old Johnathan Griffin was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of commercial robbery.

According to court documents, between January 25, 2021 and Feb. 2, 2021, Griffin robbed, or attempted to rob, seven Indianapolis businesses.

These businesses include Family Dollar, Speedway, Circle K, and Dollar General.

During each of the robberies, Griffin brandished what appeared to be a gun at employees, made threats, and demanded money from the cash register.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Police followed Griffin to a Dollar Store after identifying him as a suspect in prior robberies. Griffin entered the store, brandished what appeared to be a gun while the register was open, and demanded money from the employee. Griffin grabbed the register, ran from the store, and attempted to escape in a vehicle while officers pursued. Griffin crashed into two other vehicles and was immediately arrested by police.

Officers searched Griffin’s vehicle and found a revolver-style BB gun matching the description of the weapon used in the previous robberies.