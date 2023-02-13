Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man sentenced to 110 years for 2020 stabbings of mom, 3-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 110 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the March 2020 stabbings of a woman and her 3-year-old-child, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

Richard Rybolt was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, a count of aggravated battery, a count of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and two counts of criminal recklessness. Rybolt was also found guilty of the habitual offender sentencing enhancement. A news release from the prosecutor’s office did not list an age for Rybolt.

On March 27, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person stabbed on the city’s east side. Rybolt entered the woman’s vehicle with a steak knife and repeatedly stabbed the woman and her child. The woman’s father freed her from the attack. Rybolt then drove off in the vehicle with the father and child still inside.