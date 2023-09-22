Indianapolis man sentenced to 18 years for dealing and possession of drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that an Indianapolis man has been sentenced to nearly two decades for dealing and possession of narcotics.

Anthony Barnes was sentenced to 18 years in a federal prison. Barnes was convicted on Aug. 10 after a two-day jury trial of dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and three counts of possession of a narcotic drug. Barnes was also found guilty of the Habitual Sentencing Enhancement, according to a news release.

On August 21, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a Barnes’ vehicle for an expired registration. At the same time, IMPD SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 5000 block of Emerson Court. During the search, detectives discovered numerous items consistent with narcotic distribution and sales.

Investigators identified the following substances recovered from the residence: marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, hydrocodone, and fentanyl.

“Substance use disorder affects too many individuals across our city,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “Aiding in the spread and profiting from this disorder will not be tolerated by this office.”