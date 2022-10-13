Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man sentenced to 27 years for string of robberies in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in a string of robberies that were committed in July 2019 in Indianapolis, the Marion County prosecutor announced Thursday.

In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in a number of robberies targeting Dollar General stores and one Subway location in Indianapolis. Video footage footage from the scenes of robberies shows a black Hummer being used in each of the crimes, according to a news release.

On July 19, 2019, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives located the stolen Hummer. While doing surveillance, IMPD witnessed the Hummer being used in a robbery at a Family Dollar.

A SWAT team stopped Lancaster and found a BB gun and a black bag that was used in other robberies.

He was found guilty on Sept. 20 after a two-day jury trial.