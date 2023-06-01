Indianapolis man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after murdering postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 30 years in federal prison after murdering a U.S. postal worker in 2020, the United States Department of Justice said in a Thursday press release.

Tony Cushingberry, 24, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in the summer of 2022.

On April 27, 2020, just before 4 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to North Denny Street on reports of a person shot. That’s on the northeast side of the city.

Upon arrival, officers found Angela Summers shot and collapsed on the front porch of a nearby house. Summers was delivering mail on her route when she was shot, according to the DOJ.

Summers died at a nearby hospital later that day, IMPD said. Summers had previously complained about aggressive dogs at the house.

Angela Summers (Photo Provided/Steven Amrhein)



Cushingberry believed he had not been receiving his mail as the first round of COVID stimulus checks were being delivered.

He was sitting on his front porch when Summers walked past his house and toward his neighbor’s house. He “aggressively approached Summers on the neighbor’s porch and demanded his mail several times,” the DOJ said.

Cushingberry continued walking toward Summers with a handgun. He shot Summers in the chest from several feet away.

He then fled the scene and put the gun in a house close by. Later that day, officers searched his house and found ammunition with the same caliber and brand of fired cartridge casing matching the Glock he used.

Police arrested Cushingberry two days later.