Indianapolis Man sentenced to 50 years for murdering uncle

Indianapolis (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that Sylvester Ford has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his uncle, Devon Ford.

On the morning of Feb. 16, 2020, Officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 100 block of Diplomat Court. Police located Sylvester Ford shortly after arriving and followed him to the apartment where he stated his uncle had been shot.

Police found Devon Ford dead in the apartment bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators questioned family members that Sylvester had contacted after the shooting. The family said that Sylvester told them conflicting stories about what happened to Devon.

Investigators questioned Sylvester and he stated that he had been living with his uncle for a short time before the incident, and that he was upset with his uncle before the shooting. He later confessed to shooting his uncle three times.