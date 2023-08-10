Indianapolis man sentenced to 55 years for 2021 murders

Photos from court charging document against Kelyn Harris. Documents identify Harris as the person in the photo on far left and bottom right. They identify William Glasper III as the person in the photo on upper left. (Provided Photos/Marion County Prosecutor's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Kelyn Harris has been sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the May 2021 shooting deaths of Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins.

Harris was convicted of two counts of murder after a two-day trial in July.

On May 21, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road. When officers arrived, they located Small and Watkins suffering from gunshot wounds.

Security footage of the events show Harris and another man, William Glasper lll, arriving at the gas station and loitering inside with their attention fixed on the entrance. When Watkins and Small entered the gas station, Harris approached and fired multiple shots at them.

Harris and Glasper then fled to their vehicle and left the scene.

“Two individuals lost their lives due to an act of vengeful gun violence. Today, prosecutors secured justice on behalf of Mr. Watkins and Mr. Small, and the Prosecutor’s Office will continue our pursuit to combat senseless violence.” Ryan Mears, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office

In March, Glasper pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and carrying a handgun without a license.

