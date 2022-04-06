Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man sentenced to 58 years in prison for 2018 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend 58 years in prison for the murder of a man in 2018.

Allen Fender, 32, was sentenced Wednesday for the December 2018 murder of David Smith.

According to a new release from the Prosecutor’s Office, after a three-day jury trial, Fender has been sentenced to 58 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

About 5 p.m. Dec. 9, 2018, Fender entered a home in the 3200 block of South Oxford Street, on the city’s southeast side just south of Troy Avenue near Rural Street, and shot Smith in the chest.

Fender then fled in a maroon Hyundai Elantra car in the home’s driveway. Two drivers in the neighborhood saw the car leave and got the license plate number, which helped detectives identify Fender, and other witnesses later confirmed Fender had fatally shot Smith, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

“This senseless murder was solved by community members taking action, further illustrating just how impactful witness cooperation can be to violent crime investigations and ensuring justice for victims”, said Prosecutor Ryan Mears.