Indianapolis man sentenced to 60 year for 2021 murder

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. April 14, 2021, in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on Wednesday was sentenced to 60 years in prison for a murder in April 2021, the Marion County prosecutor says.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. April 14, 2021, in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s in a residential area south of East 10th Street between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive.

Demetri Swann, 22, was found shot in an alley, where he died.

Marcus Dalton, 22, and a boy who was 13 in April 2021 were arrested shortly after the murder. Dalton was convicted in February of murder and carrying a handgun without a license. A news release issued Wednesday from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not provide any information about the boy.

While officers were speaking with a nearby resident, they noticed Dalton walking at a nearby house. He was arrested after matching the description of one suspect. Police in 2021 said Dalton and the boy, who was not identified, were arrested April 15, 2021, at the house.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence where Dalton was arrested, a vehicle, and Dalton’s backpack, and found both murder weapons.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage that captured the sounds of gunfire, as well as two suspects walking from the alley and leaving the scene in a black vehicle.