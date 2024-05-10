Indianapolis man sentenced to 61 years for 2021 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that Gary Jackson Jr. has been sentenced to 61 years for his role in the shooting death of Joan Berry. Jackson was found guilty of murder and habitual offender sentencing enhancement after a three-day trial in April.

On April 21, 2021, IMPD officers were dispatched to Riley Children’s Hospital on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that Berry had been dropped off at the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives arrived on scene and spoke with the on-duty valet, who described the vehicle that dropped Berry off as a blue Nissan. Video surveillance from the hospital confirmed that description.

A few hours later, detectives were called to a vehicle accident in the 5300 block of East 10th Street with shots fired involving a blue Nissan.

According to multiple witnesses who were traveling on East 10th Street, gunshots could be heard before a blue vehicle sped past them, struck a vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole. The driver then attempted to carjack another vehicle that was stopped on East 10th Street.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Jackson’s vehicle. Investigators recovered fired cartridge casings along with a black shoe matching the size and brand of the right shoe worn by Berry when she was dropped off at the hospital.

Jackson was sentenced to 55 years for the murder charge plus 6 years for the habitual sentencing enhancement.