Indianapolis man sentenced to 63 years in prison for 2020 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Ivy Nunn has been sentenced to 63 years in federal prison for the August 2020 shooting death of Daniel Morris Jr. Nunn was convicted of a murder in April after a three-day jury trial.

On August 27, 2020, Indianapolis police responded to reports of a body found near 3800 Guion Access Road. The body was identified as Daniel Morris Jr., and it was determined that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvis.

Investigators obtained video footage from an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Beachview Drive from the morning of August 21, the last date that Morris was heard from. According to police, the footage shows three people arriving at an apartment at 2:24 a.m. Shorty after, two of the people are seen carrying a man’s body, placing it in a vehicle.

U.S. Marshalls located Nunn in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and arrested him for murder.