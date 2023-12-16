Indianapolis man sentenced to 65 years for murder of his wife in 2021

An image of a jail cell. An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his wife in January 2021. (Photo by Richard Bouhet/AFP via Getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 65 years in federal prison for the murder of his wife in 2021.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the sentencing Friday. Gabriel Galvez Roblero, 40, was convicted of his wife’s murder after a four-day jury trial in October.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane for a welfare check just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2021. That’s in Bloomfield Lake Estates subdivision, located south of the I-74 interchange at Acton Road on the city’s southeast side.

According to police dispatchers, Roblero called his ex-wife and told her he just killed his current wife, 24-year-old Karen Melissa Hernandez.

Police said while on the phone with his ex-wife, Roblero said he was on the run and planned to harm himself. He refused instructions to pull his car over, leading his ex-wife to hang up and call 911.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Hernandez with several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by emergency responders. Investigators also recovered seven spent cartridge casings from the scene.

On Feb. 1, Roblero was found in Arkansas and arrested by Arkansas State Police. Officers found a firearm in his vehicle that matched the fired cases from the scene. Forensic testing also identified Roblero’s blood at the crime scene at Mimosa Lane.

Prosecutor Mears said in a statement, “A mother’s life was taken due to the defendant’s horrendous actions. Ms. Hernandez was a victim of intimate partner violence, and my hope is that if there is any good to come from this devastating incident, it is a heightened awareness of domestic violence and the signs of an abusive relationship. Our thoughts remain with Ms. Hernandez’s loved ones as they navigate this tragedy.”

Mental health resources