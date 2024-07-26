Indianapolis man sentenced to 66 years for stabbing IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced on Thursday after he attempted to kill two officers on Dec. 1, 2021.

Deonta Williams, 22, was sentenced to 66 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one count of prisoner possessing a deadly weapon.

On Dec. 1, 2021, two IMPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of Fairfield Avenue near 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. That’s in a neighborhood south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Williams, who had placed the 911 call. Williams claimed to have been harassed and directed the officers down the street, according to a release.

When the officers went down the street, Williams attacked them both, stabbing one officer in the neck and one in the chest.

Williams admitted that there was no one harassing him on the night of the stabbings. He said that he had planned to attack the officers, hoping to kill one and be killed by the other, due to a recent medical bill that he was unable to afford. He told the investigators that killing an officer would allow him to “get his own justice,” a release said.

“The officers were simply answering the call to help someone in need when they were horrifically attacked,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a release. “Thanks to their brave response, the defendant was quickly subdued and unable to harm anyone else. We are pleased to have achieved justice on behalf of the officers.”

Previous WISH-TV reporting contributed to this story