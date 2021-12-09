Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for string of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 51-year-old man on Wednesday was sentenced in federal court to life plus 20 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in November 2019.

Jerry Davis was convicted in June by a jury of robbing two Speedway convenience stores, a Denny’s and Taste of Indiana, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He attacked employees with bear spray and a metal pipe during the robberies.

The Justice Department says Davis had five prior convictions in state court for robbery or attempted robbery, putting him in violation of the federal “three strikes law” and resulting in a longer sentence.

When he was arrested in 2019, Davis was charged with armed robbery, robbery, strangulation, battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and corrupt business influence.