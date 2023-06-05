Search
Indianapolis man shot in 2021 dies nearly 2 years later

Illuminated red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man shot in 2021 died nearly two years later, according to the Marion County coroner’s office.

On July 13, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 4300 block of Arborcrest Drive on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s northeast side.

Upon arrival, they found four men shot, according to a police report.

One of the men, 25-year-old Jordan Chatman, died Sunday at a home on the northeast side.

