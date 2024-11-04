Search
Man dies after found shot in West 30th Street neighborhood

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died at a hospital after a morning shooting on West 30th Street on the near-northwest side, Indianapolis police said Monday afternoon.

The man shot was not identified in a news release issued from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office was expected to share that information later.

Police were called at 8:20 a.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of East 30th Street. That’s in a residential area west of the I-65 interchange for West 29th and 30th streets.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives and a forensics team were sent to the scene, but IMPD has not said if a suspect is in custody.

IMPD has not publicly shared what may have led to the shooting.

