Indianapolis mayor, IMPD chief react to record number of homicides in 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Mayor Joe Hogsett reacted Monday to news over the weekend that the city recorded its 158th homicide of 2018, breaking last year's record criminal homicide total.
The body of man who has yet to be identified was found about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the residential area in the 4600 block of East 34th Street and found the man dead. That's between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the city's east side.
The fatal shooting broke the 2017 Indianapolis record of 157 criminal homicides in a year, police said.
Another homicide, a man found shot in a stolen tow truck on Monday morning, increased the criminal homicide tally to 159 for the year.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were looking for a suspect but gave no description of that person. No other details were immediately available from police.
IMPD Chief Bryan Roach issued this statement Monday evening about the city's new criminal homicide record:
"Throughout 2018, IMPD officers worked to improve the safety of our neighborhoods. We returned to community-based beat policing, we continue to grow our staffing levels, and we’ve invested millions in new technology to support intelligence-led policing. As part of the City’s violence reduction strategy, we’ve cracked down on the illegal possession of firearms, confiscating more than 3,300 illegal firearms this year, with more than double the number of federal gun crime cases filed in comparison to 2017, and more than 1500 gun crime cases filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. We’ve built stronger relationships in our neighborhoods and seen our clearance rate improve from 42% last year to more than 65% in 2018.
"All of this in addition to more than three million dollars in grants targeting the root causes of violent crime, a team of Peacemakers working in high crime neighborhoods, and a Mobile Crisis Unit that is helping keep people with substance abuse and mental health issues out of jail and in to treatment programs. And we’re seeing indications that we are moving in the right direction — from July - November of 2018, we saw a 17% reduction in homicides compared to last year’s numbers.
"In 2019, the IMPD will remain dedicated to protecting and serving the people of Indianapolis. We look forward to building even stronger partnerships in our neighborhoods focused on creating an Indianapolis that is a safer city for all."