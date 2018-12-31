Indianapolis mayor, IMPD chief react to record number of homicides in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Mayor Joe Hogsett reacted Monday to news over the weekend that the city recorded its 158th homicide of 2018, breaking last year's record criminal homicide total.

The body of man who has yet to be identified was found about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the residential area in the 4600 block of East 34th Street and found the man dead. That's between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue on the city's east side.

The fatal shooting broke the 2017 Indianapolis record of 157 criminal homicides in a year, police said.

Another homicide, a man found shot in a stolen tow truck on Monday morning, increased the criminal homicide tally to 159 for the year.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they were looking for a suspect but gave no description of that person. No other details were immediately available from police.

Watch the video to hear the mayor's reaction.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach issued this statement Monday evening about the city's new criminal homicide record: