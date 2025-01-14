Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Howard Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old Indianapolis man was scheduled to be formally charged Wednesday with the murder of a 23-year-old man and the attempted murder of another person on Tuesday.

Jason Powell is preliminarily accused of fatally shooting Shannon Ramone Campbell Jr. The person who Powell was accused of attempting to murder was not identified in a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD was called just after 3:35 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Howard Street. That is a residential area a few blocks south of West Morris Street on the city’s near-southwest side.

Campbell and the other person were found with gunshot wounds. IMPD’s release listed the other person on Tuesday as being in critical condition.

“Detectives used information gathered at the scene to quickly develop a suspect vehicle in this case,” the release said.

It was not immediately publicly known what information led detectives to Powell, or what may have preceded to the shooting.

Powell was taken into custody Monday in what the IMPD release said was the 2800 block of Ludwig Avenue. However, court records show Powell lived on Ludwig Drive, which is in an apartment complex just southeast of the I-74 interchange for I-465 on the southwest side. Powell’s initial hearing in in Marion Superior Court 21 was set for Wednesday morning.