IMPD believes people found dead at 38th Street home likely killed in murder-suicide

Police cars lined up along West 38th Street following a double shooting on Dec. 3, 2024. (WISH Photo)

DISCLAIMER: This story includes brief mention of suicide.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were found dead at a home on 38th Street Monday morning by deputy constables there to evict them.

The two have not been identified, but investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe they died by murder-suicide.

Officers around 11:30 a.m. Monday were called to a home in the 400 block of West 38th Street right across the street from Crown Hill Cemetery to assist Washington Township deputy constables with a “possible murder.”

The constables told IMPD that they arrived at the house for an eviction, and while standing outside, heard two gunshots from inside.

The constables rushed into the home and found the two in the bedroom of the house suffering gunshot wounds. Medics arrived at the scene and later pronounced them dead.

IMPD has not shared what led up the shooting, but says a firearm was recovered from the scene as evidence.

Anyone with information on the double shooting was asked to contact Det. Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

