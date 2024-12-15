51°
Death investigation from October ruled a homicide

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An death investigation from October has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

IMPD was called just to a death investigation to a home on Chateugay Drive, near I-69 and County Line Road, Oct. 19, 2024 around 8 p.m.

At the home, officers found Alisa Raufeisen, 24, dead at the scene from injuries consistent with trauma.

Dec. 12, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Raufeisen’s death to be a homicide.

IMPD is continuing to investigate her death.

