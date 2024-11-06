Man arrested for Indy plasma center shooting says he killed victim to protect his kids

Marvin Wilson, 32. Wilson faces murder charges after he fatally shot a man at an east side plasma center on Oct. 29, 2024. He later told police he only shot the man after the victim threatened to kill Wilson's children. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a man at an east side plasma center told police he only shot the man to protect his family.

Marvin Wilson, 32, was arrested for murder after the incident unfolded on Oct. 29 at the Grifols Biomat USA-Plasma Donation Center at 3620 N. Post Rd.

A probable cause affidavit shared with News 8 said officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the plasma center around 2:40 p.m. to investigate a person shot.

They arrived and found multiple witnesses and a man suffering a multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 28-year-old Joshua Jones, died at the scene.

Shortly after, police received a 911 call from Wilson who said the man dating the mother of his children threatened to kill the kids and he shot him. He told 911 he wanted the police to come to his house so he could explain why he shot him and there wouldn’t be any confusion.

Officers found Wilson at his home in a nearby block of Ruskin Place and took him into custody. The affidavit says they located a handgun on the sidewalk next to him.

Police spoke with witnesses at the plasma center and also reviewed security camera footage from the center.

In the footage, Wilson was seen parking his Chevy Suburban near the center. He walked in, stood in the waiting room for six minutes, then headed back into the donation area. He’s seen looking off to his left, where Jones was seated.

Cameras showed Jones sitting against the wall with his arms over his abdomen. Wilson pulled out a handgun from his pocket and held it at his side. He was seen yelling at Jones, who reacted very little to Wilson’s arrival.

Jones remained seated, until Wilson raised his gun and fired at Jones multiple times. Jones leapt from his seat and moved to the back door, but fell trying to exit. He tried to get up and grab the door handle but failed.

Wilson stepped away from Jones, returned, then shot him again. He was then seen walking away from Jones into a different part of the donor area. Witnesses told police this was when Wilson apologized to everyone in the plasma center because Jones had made threats against his family.

After talking to bystanders, Wilson came back to Jones. He stood over him, pointed his gun at his head, and shot him multiple times. Wilson walked around the donor area one more time before leaving through the back door.

Wilson later spoke with officers at the IMPD Homicide Office. According the police, he said he had two children with Jones’ current girlfriend, referred to as A.H., and that the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Wilson says he encouraged A.H. to get help from police to keep herself and their children safe. Two days before the shooting, he said he saw a Facebook post where Jones threatened to kill Wilson’s daughters. He said he didn’t want to get involved, so continued encouraging A.H. to get help and report Jones to police.

Wilson then tells officers that just before the shooting, he was in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s near the plasma center when he saw Jones walk across the street and to the center.

He says that he saw Jones crossing the street as “an act of divine intervention.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson says he bought his meal, then ate while he drove across the street. A later search of his vehicle couldn’t produce anything from McDonald’s, only a Burger King cup, police say.

After parking, he says he walked into the plasma center and waited to confront Jones in the waiting room and discuss his children’s safety. He says he grew tired of waiting and went to confront Jones in the donor area.

Wilson says he didn’t intend to shoot Jones, only talk to him about his kids. When talking to Jones, Wilson says he smirked at him. That prompted him to draw his gun, only to threaten him and not shoot him. But then he says when Jones kept smiling a “sinful smile” at him. The smile caused Wilson to snap and shoot him.

He told detectives after he shot Jones, he apologized to the bystanders, explaining that he wasn’t going to hurt them and he was trying to protect his family.

After the shooting, Wilson went home and called the police. He also information his girlfriend about what happened so she could be home when his daughters got home off the bus. He was then taken into custody.

Wilson was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. He was due in court for a hearing Wednesday.