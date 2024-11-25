IMPD swears in newest therapy dog, Officer Grace Luna

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department now has another four-legged officer among its ranks.

After months of training, the department on Monday swore in its new therapy dog, Officer Grace Luna.

Grace Luna is a 1-year-old golden retriever who’s been training with Ultimate Canine since January. During her training, IMPD says she specialized in therapy commands and was also socialized in various environments. She completed her training in October and was then given to her handler, Lisa Brown, who also recently completed a therapy dog handler training course.

She will be one of three service dogs working with IMPD. The department introduced its first therapy dog, a chocolate lab named Allie, in 2020. Officer Gus, an Australian mini labradoodle, joined the force later in July 2023.

While Allie and Gus serve to provide emotional support to officers, their families, and others in need during high stress situations, Grace Luna will work with IMPD’s Victim Assistance Unit.

She and Brown will work and engage with people “who have undergone significant trauma, offering comfort, and emotional support through her gentle.”

“Grace Luna’s presence will be an invaluable asset to our Victim Assistance Unit, offering comfort to those experiencing trauma and stress,” Chief Bailey said. “We are grateful to have her as part of our team, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in our community.”