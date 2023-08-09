Indianapolis police arrest man for fatal south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called after an incomplete 911 call just before 4 p.m. Aug. 8, 2023, from the 4100 block of Continental Court. A person was found fatally shot at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his alleged role in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday.

24-year-old Oscar Martinez was arrested for murder “within hours” of the shooting, according to IMPD.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of Continental Court on a report of a person shot. That’s at the Capital Place Apartments, located off East Hanna Avenue between South Meridian and South East streets.

Upon their arrival, they found a man, who has not been identified, inside the apartment with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.