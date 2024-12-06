1 person shot during attempted robbery in Fountain Square
Person shot on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say they already have several key pieces of evidence in a Friday morning shooting on the city’s southeast side
Just after 1:20 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Randolph and Prospect streets in Fountain Square.
According to officers at the scene, the victim said someone shot him during a robbery.
Investigators told News 8 they found the victim’s cash and shoes nearby, along with a gun they think was used by the robber.
At last check, the victim was stable at a local hospital.
IMDP has not shared any suspect information and no arrests have been made.
