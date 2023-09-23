Indianapolis police fire shots outside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police fired shots Friday night outside Lucas Oil Stadium, authorities say.

No information was immediately available on what caused police to fire shots. No officers were injured. Police did not immediately say if anyone else was injured.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 9:15 p.m. Friday at South Missouri and West Merrill streets, according to data from computer-aided dispatch. An ambulance was sent about two minutes later.

A notification from IMPD at 9:34 p.m. Friday said, “IMPD officers are on the scene of an incident in the 500 S. Capitol Avenue. There was an officer-involved shooting.”

“There is nothing further at this time.”

Lucas Oil Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday will host the Circle City Classic college football game. The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will take on the North Carolina Central University Eagles. On Friday afternoon, the stadium hosted a pep rally featuring university bands and cheerleaders that are part of this year’s game.