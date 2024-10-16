Homicide investigation launched in Castleton shooting that killed juvenile

IMPD says a shooting that led to the death of a juvenile in Castleton in mid-September was a homicide. They've identified a person of interest but no arrests have been made. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a September shooting that led to the death of a juvenile was a homicide.

In a release Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that when officers responded to the shooting in Castleton on Sept. 19, they believed it was self-inflicted.

IMPD North District officers were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. to a home on Ivywood Circle near the intersection of 75th Street and Binford Boulevard.

Officers entered the home and found a juvenile male who had been shot. The victim was awake and breathing when transported to a local hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

IMPD says information at the scene led detectives to believe the shooting was self-inflicted, but further investigation revealed that someone else was responsible.

The department says homicide detectives have spoken with a “person of interest” and will be working with the prosecutor’s office on a charging decision.

A police report obtained by News 8 shows that a 16-year-old male was taken into custody on the night of the shooting for drug and firearm possession, but it’s unclear if he is IMPD’s “person of interest.”

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later date.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.