IMPD investigating south side apartment complex death

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death Saturday morning.

IMPD responded to a report of a death investigation around 11:17 a.m. at the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane, in an apartment complex near East Troy and Carson avenues.

Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries consistent with trauma.

IMPD has not released any more information about the incident.