IMPD investigating south side apartment complex death
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death Saturday morning.
IMPD responded to a report of a death investigation around 11:17 a.m. at the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane, in an apartment complex near East Troy and Carson avenues.
Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries consistent with trauma.
IMPD has not released any more information about the incident.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.