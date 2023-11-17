Indianapolis police involved in shooting near 38th, Richardt Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a police shooting near 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, according to IMPD’s X account.
No officers were injured in the incident.
This article will be updated when more information has been released.
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) November 17, 2023