Indianapolis police involved in shooting near 38th, Richardt Avenue

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on scene of a police shooting near 38th Street and Richardt Avenue, according to IMPD’s X account.

No officers were injured in the incident.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.

