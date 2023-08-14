Indianapolis police looking for answers after body found on city’s east side

An IMPD patrol car is parked at a crime scene lined with police tape in Indianapolis on July 4, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for answers after officers found a body outside an east side apartment complex Monday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 7 a.m. to a death investigation near an apartment complex in the 5300 block of E. 32nd Street, just east of Emerson Avenue.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive male who had been shot. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s office will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death. His name will be released once his relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475 or by email at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.