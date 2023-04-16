Indianapolis police make arrest in 2022 murder investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department served 22-year-old Dorean Petty with an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a 2022 homicide.

On August 21, 2022, after 12:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, later identified as 19-year-old Rodney Hanley, with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Hanley was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after arriving to the hospital, Hanley was pronounced dead. The Marion County Coroner’s Office later determined the cause of death to be homicide.

IMPD also received a report of a walk-in person shot in the 900 block of Fort Wayne Avenue, and a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. Police revealed those two individuals were also shot at the 900 block of North Delaware Street.

After investigating, police identified Petty as the suspect in this case. On April 10, an arrest warrant was issued for Petty. Investigators learned that Petty was already being held in the Marion County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges.

On April 11, Petty was served with his arrest warrant for murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.