Trial begins for two IMPD officers charged in death of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police officers are set to go on trial Monday morning two years after being charged in the death of a man who died while being restrained.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez were charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery for the April 2022 death of 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III.

Police reports say Whitfield’s mother called 911 the night of his death asking for an ambulance because she thought he was having a mental health crisis.

Body camera footage shows officers trying to get Whitfield to put clothes on so they could take him to the hospital. It also shows Sanchez using his taser twice, after which IMPD officers forced Whitfield to the ground and put him in handcuffs.

The Marion County coroner later ruled his death a homicide, saying his heart stopped while being restrained.

Whitfield’s death brought about immediate reactions from the art and faith communities in Indianapolis, as he was celebrated for his musical talents.

It also sparked discussions surrounding response times for the city’s mental health unit.

The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday and last for five days.

Whitfield’s parents have also sued the city and IMPD in a pair of civil cases. Those cases could head to court sometime after this trial wraps up.

