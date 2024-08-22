Indianapolis police sergeant arrested for child porn could face 160 years in prison if convicted

Javed Richards, an IMPD sergeant who faces charges of 13 counts of child exploitation and one count of child porn possession. A Marion County judge said in a hearing that Richards could face anywhere from 28 to 160 years in prison if convicted.(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police sergeant facing child pornography charges could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted, a Marion County judge said Thursday.

Sgt. Javed Richards, a 12-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, appeared in court Thursday morning to discuss his charges and upcoming trial.

Police arrested Richards Monday after he’d been accused of sending over 40 files of child sex abuse material through the online messaging app Kik on July 14.

After his arrest, a judge set his bond for $4,000, which court records show Richards paid on Wednesday.

In Thursday’s hearing, a judge said Richards would be released from jail after he surrendered his passport and four guns. Richards also mentioned in court that he would hire his own attorney.

Richards faces charges of 13 counts of child exploitation and one count of child pornography possession. In total, he could serve anywhere from 28 to 156 years in prison if convicted.

His next hearing was set for Sept. 10, and his jury trial for Oct. 21.